Vasan urges Centre, T.N. govt. to safeguard livelihood of handloom weavers

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Friday (September 13, 2024) urged the Union and Tamil Nadu governments to properly enforce the provisions of the Handlooms (Reservation of Articles for Production Act), 1985, to ensure that the livelihood of handloom weavers in Tamil Nadu is not affected.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the Act provides for reserving certain articles for exclusive production by handlooms, including high-quality silk sarees, dhotis, and towels. However, over 50 lakh handloom weavers, particularly those involved in weaving sarees, continue to suffer due to some of these products being manufactured in power looms, he said.

He urged the Union and State governments to satisfy the demands of handloom weavers and ensure that their livelihood is protected.