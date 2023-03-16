Vasan seeks stringent action against ganja supply

March 16, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday urged the State government to take stringent action against hoarding and sale of ganja.

Expressing concern over recent media reports on the seizure of ganja in different places, he said though such seizures happen and arrests are made, the menace seemed to continue.

He said the State government should constitute a special team to intensively monitor how the illicit substance was brought to the State and where it was hoarded. Pointing out that many people, especially youngsters, were getting affected, he said measures should be taken to ensure that the State was completely free from ganja.