Tamil Nadu

Vasan seeks action against Karuppar Koottam, miscreants defacing statues

The Tamil Maanila Congress president pointed out that no one has the right to insult any religious belief

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Saturday called for immediate action against those behind the YouTube channel ‘Karuppar Koottam’, for making derogatory comments against Lord Muruga and also against those involved in defacing statue of leaders.

In a statement, he said making derogatory comments against Kandha Shashti Kavasam amounts to insulting the devotees of Lord Muruga and is condemnable. Mr. Vasan pointed out that no one has the right to insult any religious belief.

To prevent incidents of vandalising of the statues of leaders, those who are involved in such acts should be given severe punishments, he said.

