Vasan says there is more time to decide on the alliance

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Saturday said that there was more time for his party to decide on an alliance for the elections to the Lok Sabha in 2024, while addressing the media during the executive committee meeting of the party’s youth wing here.

He was responding to a question on whether the party was moving away from the AIADMK and inching towards forming an alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. AIADMK, the principal opposition party in the State, left the NDA in September. Mr. Vasan is yet to spell out his stance on whether his party remained in the NDA or it will form an alliance with the AIADMK.

He said a decision will be made, considering TMC’s prospects in mind. One of the resolutions passed at the executive committee meeting gave full powers to Mr. Vasan to decide on the alliance. Many party functionaries who spoke at the meeting appealed to the president to decide on the alliance at the earliest.

Another resolution passed at the meeting an appeal to the public to participate in the “historically important” consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya without politicising the event. Other resolutions condemned various measures of the DMK government, which TMC said was against the welfare of the people.

