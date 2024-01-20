ADVERTISEMENT

Vasan says there is more time to decide on the alliance

January 20, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

G.K. Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Saturday said that there was more time for his party to decide on an alliance for the elections to the Lok Sabha in 2024, while addressing the media during the executive committee meeting of the party’s youth wing here.

He was responding to a question on whether the party was moving away from the AIADMK and inching towards forming an alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. AIADMK, the principal opposition party in the State, left the NDA in September. Mr. Vasan is yet to spell out his stance on whether his party remained in the NDA or it will form an alliance with the AIADMK.

He said a decision will be made, considering TMC’s prospects in mind. One of the resolutions passed at the executive committee meeting gave full powers to Mr. Vasan to decide on the alliance. Many party functionaries who spoke at the meeting appealed to the president to decide on the alliance at the earliest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another resolution passed at the meeting an appeal to the public to participate in the “historically important” consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya without politicising the event. Other resolutions condemned various measures of the DMK government, which TMC said was against the welfare of the people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US