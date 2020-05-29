Tamil NaduCHENNAI 29 May 2020 14:01 IST
Vasan requests Tamil Nadu government to expedite desilting of canals
Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan requested the Tamil Nadu government to expedite the process of desilting canals in the seven Cauvery delta districts ahead of the opening of Mettur dam on June 12 for irrigation.
Mr. Vasan said completing the desilting work immediately was important so that the water can be used properly for irrigation, storage and drinking purposes. “Expediting the desilting process is important as it will prevent water from going waste. It is estimated that around 3.25 lakh hectares of kuruvai crop can be cultivated this year. To ensure this happens successfully, it is necessary for the water to be used properly,” he said.
