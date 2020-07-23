Tamil Nadu

Vasan promises to raise voice for all sections of society

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan, who took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Wednesday, said he will raise his voice in the Upper House on all issues concerning the welfare and growth of Tamil Nadu and will speak for all sections of society.

Mr. Vasan said he will take all necessary efforts to ensure that all pending schemes from the Centre, earmarked for Tamil Nadu, are implemented quickly.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said that the Central government is taking strong steps to strengthen the country’s security, hasten economic growth and enable growth in all sectors in the country. The Tamil Nadu government too is working hard for the growth and welfare of the people of the State.

