Vasan greets Rajinikanth for award

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan greeted actor Rajinikanth for being chosen for the award of ‘special Icon of Golden Jubilee’ by the International Film Festival of India, to be held in Goa later this month.

In a statement, he said the announcement is a matter of pride for the Tamil film industry and for the State and its people.

Mr. Vasan also hailed Rajinikanth for coming up from a modest background and making it big in the film industry through his hard work and for setting an example for others.