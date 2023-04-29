Vasan flays DMK govt. for not closing down liquor shops

April 29, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Saturday criticised the DMK government for failing to keep its promise of closing down liquor shops and instead introducing “high-tech” vending machines to sell liquor bottles.

Alleging that such moves would lead students and youngsters down the wrong path, he said the people would not accept such measures. He said the anti-incumbency against the DMK government, which came to power two years ago, was higher than what the previous AIADMK government faced.

Seeking stringent action against “deteriorating law and order situation”, he blamed the DMK government for not taking action against illegal mining. This, he said, led to the murder of VAO Lourdhu Francis in Thoothukudi district. He alleged that there were issues in delivery of welfare measures for the people.

He further blamed the government for taking inadequate measures to curb the possession and sale of ganja and other drugs. He expressed hope that the alliance of AIADMK, BJP, TMC and other like-minded parties will be able to consolidate the votes against the DMK in the elections to the Lok Sabha in 2024. He said his party had planned a series of events in the coming months in a bid to gear up for the elections.