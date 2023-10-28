ADVERTISEMENT

Vasan demands more patrolling by Indian Coast Guard to protect T.N. fishermen

October 28, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Maanila Congress leader said the detention of 12 T.N. fishermen by Maldivian authorities had come as a shock; he also pointed to the frequent arrests of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy as well as instances of piracy mid-sea

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Saturday appealed for the strengthening of patrols by the Indian Coast Guard, to safeguard fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he said the recent detention of 12 fishermen from Thoothukudi district by the authorities of the Maldives, on the accusation that they were fishing in Maldivian waters, has come as a shock.

Appealing to the State and Union governments to take measures to secure the release of these fishermen, he pointed out that this arrest had come in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu fishermen facing frequent arrests by Sri Lankan authorities and attacks on fishermen, by unidentified men at sea.

