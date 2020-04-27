Vasan demands govt compensate farmers for rain damage of paddy

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Monday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to compensate farmers whose paddy stored in the government-run procurement centres in Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Tiruvvannamalai districts, got damaged by the rains on Saturday.

Mr. Vasan said crores of rupees worth of grains have been stored at the direct procurement centres across the State. “Nearly 6 lakh metric tonnes of food grains are stored in the procurement centres and agricultural marketing centres across Tamil Nadu. Farmers cannot be held responsible for nearly 30,000 bags of grains getting damaged due to the sudden rains in these three districts. It is unfortunate that these grains were damaged at a time when there is a lockdown in the State due to Covid-19,” Mr. Vasan said.

The TMC leader said the government has to ensure that farmers’ produce stored in its godown and centres are not damaged and are sufficiently protected.

“The government should take immediate steps to ensure that in the coming days, grains and other farmers’ produce stored in its centres are protected properly. There is also a forecast of rains in the coming days in some districts in the State and it is important for the Tamil Nadu government to take preventive and proactive steps to protect the grains,” he said.