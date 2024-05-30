Vasan criticises DMK, Congress for opposing PM Modi’s Kanniyakumari visit

Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Thursday, May 30, 2024 criticised the DMK and the Congress for opposing “for political reasons”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Vivekanandar Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari district for meditation.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan called Mr. Modi a “custodian” of Indian tradition, culture and history.

“After the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Modi travelled to various spiritual places in India for meditation. Along the same lines, the Prime Minister is coming for a two-day spiritual tour to meditate at the world-famous Vivekanandar Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari. Unfortunately, the DMK and the Congress have been defaming the Prime Minister for political reasons. The people will not accept their slanderous remarks,” Mr. Vasan said.

He also questioned why Mr. Modi cannot take a spiritual tour when some leaders are visiting tourist places and flying abroad during the time of elections. “This clearly shows the narrow-mindedness of the DMK and the Congress. I condemn the DMK and the Congress for opposing the Prime Minister’s visit to Kanniyakumari,” he added.