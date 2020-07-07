Tamil Nadu

Vasan condoles death of ‘Kathipara’ Janardhanan

TMC’s vice-president died due to ill health

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan condoled the death of ‘Kathipara’ Janardhanan, the party’s vice-president on Tuesday. Janardhanan died due to ill health. Mr. Vasan said his death was a big loss to the party.

In a condolence message, Mr. Vasan said Janardhanan entered politics at an early age and joined the TMC under G.K. Moopanar and worked hard for the growth of the party. Janardhanan was earlier the chairman of the Tamil Nadu Earth Movers Owners’ Welfare Association and president of the Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan Mandram.

