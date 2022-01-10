Vasan condemns Karnataka Congress padayatra for Mekedatu dam

The Tamil Maanila Congress president said the Karnataka Congress’ decision was against the interests of farmers in TN

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan has condemned the Congress party in Karnataka for a 10-day Padayatra demanding the construction of a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river.Mr. Vasan, on Monday, said in a statement that the DMK and the Congress, which are in alliance in Tamil Nadu, should [give a call to] stop the padayatra. He said the Cauvery was a lifeline to farmers in the delta districts and the Karnataka Congress’ act was against the interests of farmers in Tamil Nadu.On Sunday, TN BJP president K. Annamalai, in a tweet, asked whether the DMK had decided to give up Tamil Nadu’s rights on the issue for the sake of the Congress, its alliance partner.