Tamil Nadu

Vasan condemns Karnataka Congress padayatra for Mekedatu dam

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan has condemned the Congress party in Karnataka for a 10-day Padayatra demanding the construction of a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river.Mr. Vasan, on Monday, said in a statement that the DMK and the Congress, which are in alliance in Tamil Nadu, should [give a call to] stop the padayatra. He said the Cauvery was a lifeline to farmers in the delta districts and the Karnataka Congress’ act was against the interests of farmers in Tamil Nadu.On Sunday, TN BJP president K. Annamalai, in a tweet, asked whether the DMK had decided to give up Tamil Nadu’s rights on the issue for the sake of the Congress, its alliance partner.


