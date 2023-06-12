Vasan backs Shah’s remark on two people from State losing PM opportunity

June 12, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Monday backed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on prime ministerial candidates from the State, and said history cannot be erased or hidden from people.

He was reacting to Mr. Shah’s remarks on Sunday that there should be a Prime Minister from Tamil Nadu in the future, and that two people with potential from the State did not get the opportunity because of the DMK.

Mr. Vasan’s father, G.K. Moopanar, was considered a potential prime ministerial candidate.

“The truth is sometimes bitter to some. People of Tamil Nadu are not ready to be betrayed anymore,” Mr. Vasan said in a tweet.

