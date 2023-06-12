ADVERTISEMENT

Vasan backs Shah’s remark on two people from State losing PM opportunity

June 12, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Monday backed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on prime ministerial candidates from the State, and said history cannot be erased or hidden from people.

He was reacting to Mr. Shah’s remarks on Sunday that there should be a Prime Minister from Tamil Nadu in the future, and that two people with potential from the State did not get the opportunity because of the DMK.

Mr. Vasan’s father, G.K. Moopanar, was considered a potential prime ministerial candidate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The truth is sometimes bitter to some. People of Tamil Nadu are not ready to be betrayed anymore,” Mr. Vasan said in a tweet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US