ADVERTISEMENT

Vasan asks Karnataka govt. to comply with orders on Cauvery 

September 23, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Friday urged the Karnataka government to pay heed to the Supreme Court’s observations and implement the orders of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on water release to Tamil Nadu. In a statement, he referred to the Supreme Court’s recent refusal to intervene in favour of either of the States and instead expressing its confidence in the expertise of the CWRC and the CWMA. Pointing out that the crops that were dependent on Cauvery water in Tamil Nadu have started wilting, Mr. Vasan urged Karnataka to release water properly to Tamil Nadu and exemplify the federal principles. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US