Vasan asks Karnataka govt. to comply with orders on Cauvery 

September 23, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Friday urged the Karnataka government to pay heed to the Supreme Court’s observations and implement the orders of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on water release to Tamil Nadu. In a statement, he referred to the Supreme Court’s recent refusal to intervene in favour of either of the States and instead expressing its confidence in the expertise of the CWRC and the CWMA. Pointing out that the crops that were dependent on Cauvery water in Tamil Nadu have started wilting, Mr. Vasan urged Karnataka to release water properly to Tamil Nadu and exemplify the federal principles. 

