Vasan asks Centre to waive interest on term loans

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan welcomed the RBI’s decision to extend the term loan moratorium for three more months, but said it would be more beneficial only if the interest component was waived off.
In a statement, he noted that the COVID-19-related lockdown had severely affected income generation in sectors like agriculture, medium, small and micro industries and other segments.
The deferment of EMI payments on loans till August, overall by six months would give some relief, Mr. Vasan said.
However, he said no additional interest or any other charges should be collect when the EMIs were paid after six months.
Mr. Vasan urged the Centre to take into account the economic hardship faced by people and waive off interest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.