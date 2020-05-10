Vasan asks Centre to drop amendments to Electricity Act

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan said the Centre should drop its proposal to amend the Electricity Act, 2003 as it would not be of any benefits to consumers and farmers.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the Centre should give up its proposal as the amendments would lead to infringement of States’ rights and for continuing the benefits being provided to the consumers and farmers under the current provisions.

He said the government should hold discussions with States on framing policies and bring in a new electricity policy, after dropping the current draft.