Vasan, Annamalai slam MP for Sengol remarks

Published - June 28, 2024 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TMC(M) president G.K. Vasan and BJP State president K. Annamalai on Thursday condemned Samajwadi Party MP R.K. Chaudhary for his comments calling Sengol – the golden sceptre presented by the Thiruvavaduthurai Math in the State, and installed in the Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – a symbol of “monarchy”.

The MP had sought its removal from Parliament to “save the Constitution.”

Mr. Vasan said that in the Tamil landscape, Sengol symbolises just and fair governance by kings since the Sangam era.

Mr. Annamalai said: “We wish to educate the ill-informed MP that Sengol is a symbol of righteousness, which was banished by Pandit Nehru and restored to its rightful place today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi...,”

