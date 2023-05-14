ADVERTISEMENT

Vasan, Annamalai call for measures to eradicate illicit liquor

May 14, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

They call for immediate action against those who brew illicit liquor

The Hindu Bureau

 

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan and BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Sunday called for eradication of sale of illicit liquor in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan expressed shock and grief over the incident of deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor at Ekkiyarkuppam near Marakkanam in Villupuram district. Already people’s lives are spoiled due to liquor sales by Tasmac and now there is rampant supply of illicit liquor, he said.

What are the State government and police doing? The government that does not care about the people and is only interested in revenue from liquor sales. It should change its stance, Mr. Vasan said, adding that appropriate action should be taken against those who brewed illicit liquor.

Echoing similar views, Annamalai urged the State government to immediately take action to eradicate sale of illicit liquor.

