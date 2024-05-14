Vasan, Anbumani accompany Modi as he files nomination in Varanasi

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and TMC (Moopanar) leader G.K. Vasan were among the delegation of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders who were present in Varanasi on Tuesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination seeking re-election from the Lok Sabha constituency. BJP candidate for Sivaganga Parliamentary constituency Devanathan Yadav was also present. Former deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, BJP Vellore candidate A.C. Shanmugam, and Perambalur candidate Pari Vendhar were not present. BJP sources in Tamil Nadu said all NDA leaders in the State were duly invited. Sources close to Mr. Panneerselvam said he could not travel due to health reasons.

