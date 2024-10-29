ADVERTISEMENT

Vasan accuses DMK government of setting targets to increase liquor sales

Published - October 29, 2024 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday accused the DMK government of setting targets to increase the sale of liquor during festival occasions.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the DMK government had promised to implement total prohibition in Tamil Nadu. However, in contrast, it is setting targets to increase the sale of liquor, particularly during festivals. “This double game of the DMK government is highly condemnable. If they have a concern for people, they shall implement total prohibition in one signature. However, they don’t have any such concerns. The State government wants only the income from selling liquor.”

“The prohibition wing and the Tasmac both come under the administration of the State government and this is the Dravida model. The State government had already imposed financial burden on people by increasing taxes, and prices of essential commodities. Now, with targeted sale of liquor, the DMK government is sucking people’s savings. This situation has to be changed,” Mr. Vasan said and urged the State government to declare holidays for Tasmac during festivals.

