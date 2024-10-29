GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vasan accuses DMK government of setting targets to increase liquor sales

Published - October 29, 2024 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday accused the DMK government of setting targets to increase the sale of liquor during festival occasions.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said the DMK government had promised to implement total prohibition in Tamil Nadu. However, in contrast, it is setting targets to increase the sale of liquor, particularly during festivals. “This double game of the DMK government is highly condemnable. If they have a concern for people, they shall implement total prohibition in one signature. However, they don’t have any such concerns. The State government wants only the income from selling liquor.”

“The prohibition wing and the Tasmac both come under the administration of the State government and this is the Dravida model. The State government had already imposed financial burden on people by increasing taxes, and prices of essential commodities. Now, with targeted sale of liquor, the DMK government is sucking people’s savings. This situation has to be changed,” Mr. Vasan said and urged the State government to declare holidays for Tasmac during festivals.

Published - October 29, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.