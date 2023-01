January 25, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Intellectual Property Law and IP Cell of the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University will offer an online certificate course on Patent Law with the aim of providing a platform to candidates who wish to take the Patent Agent Examination.

The candidates will learn about theory and practice and the importance of innovation and growth of economy. Candidates may visit the university website www.tndalu.ac.in for details. The last date to register is February 1.