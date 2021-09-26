Varsity to introduce Tirukkural course

26 September 2021 01:28 IST

This is in addition to the elective on social justice that will be offered from the next academic year

The University of Madras has proposed to include an elective course in Tirukkural for Professional Ethics for all undergraduate courses, Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri announced at the academic council on Saturday. The course is in addition to the elective on social justice that will be offered from the next academic year.

Mr. Gowri said the university proposed to invite reputed industries to jointly develop specialised courses in computer science, banking, pharmaceutical and related areas.

The members took up the issue of career advancement scheme (CAS) benefits that were yet to be provided to university teachers. All those awaiting the CAS were qualified for it, one of the professors said.

Meanwhile, an election was held for vacancies in the Syndicate and the Senate. Santhosh Baboo, principal of D.G. Vaishnav College, was elected as a Syndicate member with 135 votes. The presence of the police on campus during the election upset the members, who questioned the move, saying that they were educators who knew that they had to maintain decorum.

R. Krishnamurthy, assistant professor, department of zoology, Government Arts College for Men, Nandanam, was chosen to be part of the Senate. The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association candidate won 125 votes.