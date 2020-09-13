Varsity to hold semester exams from Sept. 22

CHENNAI

13 September 2020 00:21 IST

Tests for students to be held online

Anna University will conduct the project viva-voce examination for students in both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes on September 22 and follow it up with theory examinations from September 24.

Terminal-semester exams for both UG and PG students in non-autonomous affiliated colleges will be conducted online, the Controller of Examinations said.

Candidates who have not exhausted the maximum period of study as per their regulations, with arrears in theory courses of the terminal semester, are eligible to appear for the online exam.

Candidates who have not registered for the exam will be allowed to register from 10.30 a.m. on September 15 till 6 p.m. on September 17. The timetable and other details will be notified on the university website.

Fee panel’s report

Former Madras High Court judge K. Chandru, Chairperson of the fee-fixation committee for agricultural colleges, on Saturday submitted the report of the committee for affiliated colleges of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University to Agriculture Minister R. Duraikannu.

The committee recommended the tuition fee for academic year 2020-2021, an official release said.

Agriculture Production Commissioner and Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Director of Agriculture V. Dakshinamurthi and Horticulture Director N Subbaian were present.