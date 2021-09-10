Varsity to give degrees to students taken in till 2020-21

Anyone who was a student of the university before February 26 this year can complete the course ther

CHENNAI

10 September 2021 01:26 IST

Medical, dental and nursing colleges once attached to Annamalai University were handed over to govt.

Students admitted to the medical, dental and nursing colleges once attached to Annamalai University in Chidambaram up to 2020-21 will be given the degrees/diplomas of the university. A Bill to this effect was tabled in the Assembly by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Thursday.

Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital, Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital and Rani Meyyammai College of Nursing were earlier under the control of Annamalai University. They were handed over to the Tamil Nadu government in January this year. The Bill sought to suitably amend Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University (Chennai) Act, 1987.

Every person who was a student of Annamalai University before February 26, 2021, or was eligible for any of the examinations in the university’s medical science, dentistry or nursing courses shall be permitted to complete his/her course at the university and Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, it said.

Boating to be regulated

Another Bill tabled by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru sought to regulate boating in the Kodaikanal lake to ensure the safety of passengers and boat-operators. The boats would be registered and certified for fitness.

“There is no enabling provision in the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920, for regulating boating within the limits of a municipality and making by-laws by the Council of Municipality for the purpose,” and hence the Bill.

Law Minister S. Regupathy tabled a Bill that sought to repeal 76 Acts that have become obsolete. The Bill was based on the recommendations of the State Law Commission and the Union government’s mandate to reduce the burden of regulatory compliance for the ease of doing business.