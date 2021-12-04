Varsity teachers plan legal action if their demands are not met

CHENNAI

04 December 2021 01:15 IST

Anna varsity teachers’ association sets year-end deadline

Anna University Teachers Association has planned to legally fight against fresh recruitment for the institution if their demands are not met by the year-end.

The AUTA has listed five demands, including an active grievance redress committee, resolving career advancement scheme-related issues, implementing the VII Pay Commission recommendations and removal of research journals by the Centre for Research.

The association, in its general body meeting, resolved that the grievance committee should comprise members familiar with AU Act and UG/AICTE norms under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor.

Advertising

Advertising

It has said that all career advancement scheme issues raised in 2017 and 2018 must be resolved amicably within a specific time frame. Their grievances include resolving issues related to rules framed for one-week and two-week courses, validating past applications and calling faculty members for certificate verification, resolving the introduction of higher norms than mandated for eligibility and pay fixation.

The association, which held its general body meeting on November 15, has called for fresh notification for career advancement scheme (CAS) based on the VI Pay Commission recommendations to promote eligible staff members, followed by CAS under the 7th Pay Commission norms.

The teachers wanted all staff members who were denied the VII Pay Commission benefits to be given their dues.

Anna University has a huge backlog of vacancies of teaching posts which resulted in its NIRF ranking slipping.