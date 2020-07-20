Tamil Nadu

Varsity teachers’ body seeks single-window counselling for colleges

‘Cancel April/May semester exams’

The central executive committee of the Association of University Teachers (AUT)has called for a single-window counselling process for arts and science colleges and B.Ed programmes.

The committee also said that the Directorate of College Education should issue admission guidelines to prevent self-financing institutions from violating rules.

The AUT committee, which met on Sunday, passed a slew of resolutions, including the demand that the State government provide technical support to students before launching online classes.

It also called for the cancellation of the April/May semester exams.

Search committee

The AUT called for the constitution of a vice-chancellor search committee for Bharathidasan University, since the State government’s rules call for the setting up of a committee six months prior to the end of the current V-C’s tenure. The incumbent V-C’s tenure ends on January 8.

The government should also recall its letter to the BDU V-C, permitting recruitment of teachers, which is in contravention of rules in the State, the AUT committee said.

The AUT also reiterated its long-pending demands, including the payment of dues for guest lecturers, appointment of a registrar and a controller of examinations at the Periyar University, a special audit of research funds provided to the Urumu Dhanalakshmi College and the conduct of elections for the Pachaiyappa’s trust board through a democratic process.

