Varsity picks nominee for V-C search panel

Annamalai University’s syndicate that met on Thursday nominated C. Thangamuthu, former Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, as its nominee for the V-C search committee. The tenure of the current V-C ends on May 27.

Under the new rules for the V-C search committee, the government has mandated that a university should initiate the process of constituting the search committee at least four months prior to the date the incumbent V-C demits office. As Bharathidasan University’s Vice-Chancellor, Mr. Thangamuthu introduced several academic innovations.

Meanwhile, the V-C search committee of Periyar University is learnt to have submitted a panel of three names to the Governor-Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit, said sources in the Higher Education Department.

The committee is headed by former Higher Education Secretary T.S. Sridhar. R. Manian, a retired professor of TNAU and M.N. Ponnusamy, a retired professorare the other members.