Varsity issues stern warning to students

Published - July 06, 2024 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University has warned of severe action if the students of the School of Excellence in Law indulge in anti-social activities. 

Principal V. Balaji has issued a circular that some students were found to be indulging in violence on campus, attacking fellow students or launching assaults on visitors to the campus. The official said such acts of “physical abuse and assault are akin to taking law into their own hands and is unacceptable in the University”. 

Until now, students found guilty of such actions were only suspended but henceforth, students who indulge in such actions will not only be barred from taking examinations but will also be dismissed permanently, the university has warned. 

