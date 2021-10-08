Varsity gives one more chance to candidates

CHENNAI

08 October 2021 01:11 IST

The University of Madras has given one last chance to candidates to complete their programme by clearing pending papers.

All candidates of the university’s undergraduate and post-graduate programmes and professional degrees who were admitted in or before 2014 and have arrears beyond the transitory provision will be given one last chance to appear for the examinations to be held in November 2021.

They may register for the examinations through the university from Oct. 8 to 29 without penalty.

Advertising

Advertising

Those who register from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 will have to pay a penalty. Further details are available on the university website.