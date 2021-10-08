Tamil Nadu

Varsity gives one more chance to candidates

The University of Madras has given one last chance to candidates to complete their programme by clearing pending papers.

All candidates of the university’s undergraduate and post-graduate programmes and professional degrees who were admitted in or before 2014 and have arrears beyond the transitory provision will be given one last chance to appear for the examinations to be held in November 2021.

They may register for the examinations through the university from Oct. 8 to 29 without penalty.

Those who register from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 will have to pay a penalty. Further details are available on the university website.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 1:12:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/varsity-gives-one-more-chance-to-candidates/article36888711.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY