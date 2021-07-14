Varsities asked to display details of interviewees for posts on their websites

CHENNAI

14 July 2021 01:15 IST

Circular aims to stop appointment of ineligible candidates

State Higher Education Secretary has appealed to universities to display on their websites details of candidates applying for various posts, as per a Madras High Court order.

A circular to universities has been issued following a verdict in a case regarding appointment of an ineligible candidate to a post in Bharathiar University, Coimbatore. The candidate has since retired with all benefits due to the post that he occupied despite not qualifying for it.

The circular pointed out that the court had on April 30 directed that universities, while appointing candidates, must satisfy the constitutional mandate in all aspects of equal opportunity, fairness and transparency.

The list of candidates, their eligibility, qualification, age, experience must be displayed well in advance before interview not only on the notice board of the university but also in the website of university/institution.

Universities have been instructed to conduct an enquiry if the eligibility of any candidate appointed to a post is questioned. Due process of law should be followed and the decision taken must be communicated to all persons concerned within three months.

Interview of all the candidates must be videographed and made available to the candidates if they require, upon payment of reasonable cost.

In cases where any candidate’s appointment is found to be illegal, such appointment is to be revoked at the earliest and the salary paid to such an appointee must be recovered from the members of the selection committee of the university and appropriate legal action be taken against them.

If a candidate furnished false information or fake documents to secure employment, after termination, the salary and other benefits should be recovered from the candidate. The circular noted that the court has further directed that in case a candidate appointed following rule of reservation converts to another religion either before the appointment or thereafter and continues to occupy the post, he/she will forego the right to such appointment under the respective quota.