December 21, 2022 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Chennai

A meeting of office-bearers of various wings and committees of the DMK will be held on December 24, party general secretary Duraimurugan said on Tuesday.

The meeting to be held at Kalaignar Arangam in the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam will be chaired by party president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.