Varied solatium causes discontent

TIRUNELVELI

19 August 2020 23:55 IST

‘No partiality in giving solatium as all cases are not similar’

The solatium of ₹50 lakh announced by the State government to the family of slain constable P. Subramanian has triggered dissatisfaction among policemen and a heated debate among the public as ₹1 crore was given in the past to the kin of policemen killed in action.

When Inspector Periyapandian was killed in 2017, when he had gone to Rajasthan to nab burglars from the State involved in heinous crimes in Chennai and its suburbs, the State government gave compensation of ₹1 crore, besides some benefits, to the kin of the slain police officer. He was killed accidentally when another Inspector fired at him by mistake.

And the family of special sub-inspector Y. Wilson, who was shot dead by extremists when he was on duty at the Kaliyakkavilai Market Road check-post on January 8 last, was also given compensation of ₹1 crore.

However, 33-year-old special branch head-constable S. Jagadeesh Durai, who was beaten to death by the sand mafia with shovels and crowbars near Vijayanarayanam in Tirunelveli district on the night of May 6, 2018, when he single-handedly stopped the armed gang, was given only ₹10 lakh.

“The government, which is giving up to ₹1 crore compensation to the kin of slain policemen, gave only a few lakhs to the family of Jegadeesh Durai as solatium. A similar treatment was meted out to the family of (Thirupachethi) sub-inspector Alwyn Sudhan (who was stabbed to death by an armed gang during guru puja of Marudhupandiar in October 2012). Now, the State government has mocked at the supreme sacrifice of another policemen with their double standards in giving compensation. We’ll raise this issue through social media during (Assembly) elections, which is just a few months away from now,” said a close relative of Jegadeesh Durai.

‘Partial treatment’

“This kind of partial treatment will discourage us from taking adventurous steps while dealing with hardcore criminals. If I’m killed in action, my family should be rightly compensated. It’s not just quantum of money but the recognition of my sacrifice,” said policemen deployed at Pandaaravilai, the slain constable’s native place and also near the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital mortuary, where the post-mortem was done.

However, Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy denied complaints that there was partiality in giving solatium to the kin of policemen killed in action. “There is no partiality in giving solatium to the family of the policemen killed in action as all cases are not similar. Each situation is different. Based on the reports sent by the department to the government, the Chief Minister announces the solatium,” he said.

At the same time, the DGP added that the department had given only the preliminary report to the government on the killing of constable Subramanian and that the government would take a final decision in this connection based on the detailed report to be submitted shortly.

“Moreover, we, the policemen, will support the family of Subramanian as we’ve lost a member of our family,” Mr. Tripathy said hinting that his department would also help the family with contributions from the police personnel across Tamil Nadu.

On Wednesday evening as the body arrived at the sleepy village, residents staged a road roko in front of Subramanian’s house demanding ₹1 crore to the family. However, the agitation was withdrawn soon after senior police officers pacified them.

“Even after knowing that the hardcore criminal was carrying country-bombs, Subramanain, who scaled the barbed wire fence near the hideout on seeing the criminals escaping from the forest department room, chased them. Hence, the State Government should respect his supreme sacrifice by giving the solatium as it was given in the case of Periyapandian,” said D. Ramesh, a villager.