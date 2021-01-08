Vardhan to visit city, will oversee steps taken for vaccination

PUDUKOTTAI

08 January 2021 01:10 IST

He’ll inspect the infrastructure too

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will visit Chennai on Friday to oversee the preparatory measures and the infrastructure created in the State for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said here on Thursday.

Mr. Vardhan would also inspect cold chains, regional centres and the Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super-Speciality Hospital at the Omandurar Government Estate, and the preparatory works taken up at these places.

He would meet Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and hold discussions with him, Mr. Vijayabaskar told reporters after taking part in a video-conference convened by Mr. Vardhan with the State Health Ministers to discuss the preparations for vaccination. The State had already taken preparatory steps, including getting cold chains ready as per the protocols, he said.

A dry run of vaccination would be conducted in all districts across the country from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. It would be held at five places in each district, including primary health centres, urban health centres, and government and private hospitals.

On allowing full occupancy in cinema halls, Mr. Vijayabaskar said the Chief Minister had taken the decision after consulting medical experts. However, the Health Department would not compromise on SOPs and had conveyed its stand to the Home Department. The Home and Revenue Departments would bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister, who would announce a “good decision,” he said.

To another query, he said Rajasthan and Kerala were the worst-affected by bird flu, and surveillance had been stepped up in the districts bordering Kerala. Precautionary measures had been taken after discussions with officials of the Animal Husbandry Department. All vehicles from Kerala entering the State through the border checkpoints were being screened by officials of the Animal Husbandry, Health and Revenue Departments and spraying of disinfectants was being done effectively.

Screening at the airports were being done intensely, and those coming from the U.K. were being subjected to RT-PCR tests and kept under quarantine at nearby hotels. The results were being declared in three to four hours, he said.