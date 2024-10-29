VAOs should keep a close watch on illicit liquor: Kallakurichi Collector

Kallakurichi Collector M.S. Prasanth has directed village administrative officers and village assistants to keep a close watch on the brewing, hoarding, smuggling and sale of illicit distilled arrack in their respective jurisdictions, and immediately pass on information, if any, to the district administration and law enforcement authorities.

In view of the festive season, it is suspected that a few persons may again resort to illicit distillation, hoarding and smuggling of arrack. As a result, the VAOs and village assistants should step up vigil and immediately pass on information to the District Administration and the police, the Collector said.

The Collector issued a stern warning that those found indulging in illicit distillation and smuggling of illicit arrack would be detained under the Goondas Act. Stringent action would also be taken against selling of ganja and banned tobacco products, he said.