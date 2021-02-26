Tamil Nadu

VAO caught taking bribe

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 26 February 2021 01:47 IST
Updated: 26 February 2021 01:47 IST

Officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption have arrested a village administrative officer (VAO) for allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹2,000.

According to DVAC sources, a complainant approached the agency’s Special Investigation Cell stating that he had applied for free patta for his land.

He alleged that K. Durgadevi, VAO, Palavedu in Avadi taluk, had demanded ₹2,000 as bribe for processing the application.

Advertising
Advertising

A case was registered and on Wednesday, the officer was arrested while allegedly receiving bribe from the complainant.

Ms. Durgadevi has been remanded in judicial custody, the DVAC sources added.

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...