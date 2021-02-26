Tamil NaduCHENNAI 26 February 2021 01:47 IST
VAO caught taking bribe
Officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption have arrested a village administrative officer (VAO) for allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹2,000.
According to DVAC sources, a complainant approached the agency’s Special Investigation Cell stating that he had applied for free patta for his land.
He alleged that K. Durgadevi, VAO, Palavedu in Avadi taluk, had demanded ₹2,000 as bribe for processing the application.
A case was registered and on Wednesday, the officer was arrested while allegedly receiving bribe from the complainant.
Ms. Durgadevi has been remanded in judicial custody, the DVAC sources added.
