HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VAO Association wants deadline extension for crop insurance enrolment

November 13, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Village Administrative Officers’ (VAO) Association has urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Agriculture Department to extend the cut-off date for enrolment of farmers for rabi season in the Prime Minister’s crop insurance scheme (Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana) for 2023-24. The association’s State general secretary R. Arulraj cited the recent holidays for Deepavali, rain in several areas, and a glitch in the servers and requested that the deadline be extended beyond November 15.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.