VAO Association wants deadline extension for crop insurance enrolment

November 13, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Village Administrative Officers’ (VAO) Association has urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Agriculture Department to extend the cut-off date for enrolment of farmers for rabi season in the Prime Minister’s crop insurance scheme (Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana) for 2023-24. The association’s State general secretary R. Arulraj cited the recent holidays for Deepavali, rain in several areas, and a glitch in the servers and requested that the deadline be extended beyond November 15.