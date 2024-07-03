GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VAO, assistants suspended for not issuing NOC to avail patta for farmer in Tiruvannamalai

Published - July 03, 2024 12:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A Village Administrative Officer (VAO) and three village assistants have been suspended for inordinate delay on their part in issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a patta to a farmer, who attempted to end his life through immolation in front of the VAO’s office near Kalasapakkam town in Tiruvannamalai on Monday.

Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian issued the suspension order. According to police, S. Ramakrishnan, 39, was cultivating paddy on his four-acre ancestral property at Uthirampoondi village. He had applied for a patta for his land at the VAO’s office last month. However, the VAO, K. Gandhi, 54, and the three village assistants did not issue the NOC for the patta, citing “lame reasons”.

Argument broke out

On Monday, when Mr. Ramakrishnan met the VAO at his office, an argument broke out between them, and the VAO threatened him of action.

Upset over this, Ramakrishnan tried to immolate himself using petrol, the police said.

Passers-by had rescued Mr. Ramakrishnan and alerted the Kalasapakkam police. He was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai town, and later admitted to a private hospital. His condition is now stable.

The Kalasapakkam police have filed a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

