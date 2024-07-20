VAO arrested in Vandavasi for taking bribe

A 53-year-old Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Alampoondy village that comes under Vandavasi taluk in Tiruvannamalai was arrested by sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for demanding and taking a bribe of ₹2,000 from an electrician for patta name change of his ancestral land.

DVAC sources said that the complainant K. Ganesh (47) was an electrician. He has worked in a private firm in Chennai for nearly two decades. He has 51 cents of ancestral land in his village. The land is in the name of his father. He decided to change the patta to his name.

Accordingly, Mr. Ganesh applied for a name change at the e-seva centre in Vaniyambadi municipality last month. A week later, he gave a petition to Tahsildar (Vandavasi) at the Jamabandi that was organised by Vandavasi taluk on June 24. Staff at the Jamabandi asked him to get necessary clearance for name change in the patta.

Subsequently, the complainant met S. Palpandi, VAO and accused, at the VAO office in Vandavasi town. The VAO initially demanded a sum of ₹5,000 for patta name change. As the complainant visits his office regularly, the VAO reduced his bribe money to ₹2,000 and told Mr. Ganesh that he should pay the money to get the job done.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Mr. Ganesh lodged a complaint with the DVAC. A seven-member team led by S. Velmurugan, DSP, DVAC (Tiruvannamalai), laid a trap and caught VAO Palpandi red-handed. A case has been registered against him. Later, VAO was arrested and lodged at sub-jail in Vandavasi.

