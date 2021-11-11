Tamil Nadu

‘Vanniyars hurt over Jai Bhim’

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday wrote to actor Suriya Sivakumar, stating that members of the Vanniyar community were “hurt and agitated” because of the way his film Jai Bhim had portrayed them.

“Many have been telling me about how the Vanniyar community has been defamed in the film. Despite this widespread view, you [Mr. Suriya] have been maintaining an unjust silence over the issue. In the film, the police officer who violently attacks an innocent person is shown as a Vanniyar, despite not being one in real life,” he said.

“The Vanniyar Sangam’s calendar [since replaced] was placed behind in a frame, and the officer is named Gurumurthy, reminding people of J. Guru [late PMK cadre],” he said.


