Vanniyar Sangam president condemns action of the officials

August 18, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Vanniyar Sangam president Pu. Tha. Arulmozhi on Friday slammed the eviction of students from sangam head office in Chennai by Revenue officers allegedly with the help of Tamil Nadu police.

In a statement, Mr. Arulmozhi said the students were preparing for competitive examinations and for graduation staying in Vanniyar Sangam office. “In the early hours, Revenue officials, with the help of the police, entered the Vanniyar Sangam office premises and illegally evicted the students. The revenue officials do not have any right to evict the students. The office building and the land had been owned by the Vanniyar Sangam for over 40 years since the beginning of 1980s. In 1991, the HR and CE department filed a case in 1991 stating that the land belongs to them in Poonamallee court. In 2010, it gave an ex-parte order stating the land belongs to HR and CE department. A case was filed against the order in Madras High Court, which stayed the order and directed the lower court to look into the case. It has being heard by Alandur court for the last 10 years,” Mr. Arulmozhi said, in a statement.

He added that HR and CE department had not made any effort to expedite the case for the last 10 years.

“Every time, HR and CE lawyer sought adjournment in the case. With the case being listed for hearing on August 28, Revenue department, which is in no way connected with the case, has entered the office premises and evicted the students, who hail from poor, rural households and have been given place to stay in the office. Evicting them will affect their education and job opportunities,” he said.