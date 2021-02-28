Vanniyar Reservation Bill 2021, Gazette notification

28 February 2021 10:48 IST

The internal reservation Bill, envisaging 10.5% quota for Vanniyars in education and employment within the reservation for Most Backward Classes (MBC) and De-notified Communities (DNC), has received the assent of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The assent was given on Friday (February 26), according to a notification published in the Gazette of the State government. The gazette notification was also issued on the same day.

Click here to read the gazette notification.

Advertising

Advertising