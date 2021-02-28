Tamil Nadu

Vanniyar Reservation Bill 2021, Gazette notification

The internal reservation Bill, envisaging 10.5% quota for Vanniyars in education and employment within the reservation for Most Backward Classes (MBC) and De-notified Communities (DNC), has received the assent of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The assent was given on Friday (February 26), according to a notification published in the Gazette of the State government. The gazette notification was also issued on the same day.

Click here to read the gazette notification.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2021 10:49:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vanniyar-reservation-bill-2021-gazette-notification/article33953791.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY