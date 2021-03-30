Vanniyar quota is only provisional, says Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam

Bodinayakkanur

AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday told The Hindu that the law providing 10.5% exclusive reservation for Vanniakula Kshatriyas in government jobs and higher education within the 20% quota for the Most Backward Classes (MBC) was only a “provisional arrangement”.

The State government had in February enacted the legislation in the last session of the Legislative Assembly, and also notified it in the gazette upon receiving the immediate consent of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

In recent days, there have been reports that AIADMK candidates, including some Ministers in south Tamil Nadu, feared an electoral backlash from other MBC groups upset over the exclusive reservation for the Vanniyars.

“The present order is only provisional. Once the caste-wise census is over, there will be a final and permanent order. This is the crux of the matter. The 10.5% quota is not a final decision. It may go up or down in proportion to the population … after the commission, set up to hold the caste-wise census, submits its report. A law will be enacted in this regard,” Mr. Panneerselvam asserted.