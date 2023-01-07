ADVERTISEMENT

Vandalur zoo workers agree to biometric attendance, end protest

January 07, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Contractual workers at the zoo called off protests after authorities agreed to implement eight of their nine demands, including reduced working hours and providing EPF and ESI cards

Geetha Srimathi

Daily wage contract workers at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Vandalur agreed to use a biometric system for attendance and withdrew their three-day long protest after the zoo management accepted eight of their nine demands.

Contractual workers at the zoo launched a protest on January 5 against biometric attendance as the system declared even a few minutes delay as leave. Authorities confirmed the same system would be applicable for all employees, both full-time and daily wage workers.

The workers demanded that a seniority list be provided to know who would be eligible for regularisation. Subsequently, zoo authorities provided a first list of 46 names. Contractual workers demanded that working hours for everyone be reduced from 12-hour shifts to eight hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After three days of protest, during which zoo operations were impacted, the zoo authorities accepted all demands of the workers, but were firm on having biometric attendance system, which the employees agreed to use.

In a letter, Srinivas Reddy, Addition Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF), said the zoo authorities would provide the seniority list, Employee Provident Fund (EPF) and Employee State Insurance (ESI) cards, provide salary slips within a week after the salary was credited, uniforms and raincoats. The APCCF agreed to reduce shift timings to eight hours a day and take steps to regularise contract workers.

Manikanda Prabhu, assistant director at the zoo, confirmed the development and said the employees had agreed to use biometric attendance, which was the primary reason for their protests. The management will provide them with EPF and ESI cards, Mr. Prabhu added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US