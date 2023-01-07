Vandalur zoo workers agree to biometric attendance, end protest

January 07, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Daily wage contract workers at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Vandalur agreed to use a biometric system for attendance and withdrew their three-day long protest after the zoo management accepted eight of their nine demands.

Contractual workers at the zoo launched a protest on January 5 against biometric attendance as the system declared even a few minutes delay as leave. Authorities confirmed the same system would be applicable for all employees, both full-time and daily wage workers.

The workers demanded that a seniority list be provided to know who would be eligible for regularisation. Subsequently, zoo authorities provided a first list of 46 names. Contractual workers demanded that working hours for everyone be reduced from 12-hour shifts to eight hours.

After three days of protest, during which zoo operations were impacted, the zoo authorities accepted all demands of the workers, but were firm on having biometric attendance system, which the employees agreed to use.

In a letter, Srinivas Reddy, Addition Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF), said the zoo authorities would provide the seniority list, Employee Provident Fund (EPF) and Employee State Insurance (ESI) cards, provide salary slips within a week after the salary was credited, uniforms and raincoats. The APCCF agreed to reduce shift timings to eight hours a day and take steps to regularise contract workers.

Manikanda Prabhu, assistant director at the zoo, confirmed the development and said the employees had agreed to use biometric attendance, which was the primary reason for their protests. The management will provide them with EPF and ESI cards, Mr. Prabhu added.