Vandalur Zoo, Guindy park open on August 9 The Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur and Guindy Children’s Park will remain open for visitors on Tuesday on the occasion of Muharram. The parks will be closed for visitors on Friday instead, said a press release here.

